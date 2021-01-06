Super cute Millie Bobby Brown for Mills Florence!

Millie Bobby Brown shared a new shoot for her brand Florence by Mills. And the result has cracked his fans!

Millie Bobby Brown is off to a good start to the year! Indeed, the star has just launched a new Florence by Mills range. And his promo photos are hot! We show you!

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the stars of the moment! Indeed, the young actress has conquered Internet users with her roles in Stranger Things or Enola Holmes.

The youngster now has a huge community on the web. She has over 41 million followers on her Instagram page. Unbelievable !

Millie Bobby Brown is therefore using her success to make her childhood dreams come true. The top has notably launched its own brand of beauty products Florence by Mills. And she intends to tear everything up with her products in 2021!

The actress has unveiled a new line especially for the first year. What to delight his admirers!

RADIANT MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IN PAJAMAS TO PRESENT HER NEWS!

Millie Bobby Brown has gone all out to promote her new products. Packagings, shootings, tutorials… the star has thought of everything to please her fans!

The fashionista shared a new promo photo on her profile. We can see her in her pajamas with her new lip balm!

The star looks natural with curlers in her hair. She smiles brightly and proudly shows off her latest creation.

Internet users could not resist when they discovered this nice shot! It must be said that Millie Bobby Brown is hot!

The young woman has received many compliments from her fans. “Too pretty”, “Radiant”, “Always so pretty”, “Too much fan! »We can read among the reactions.

So it’s still faultless for the actress! Indeed, the it girl has again convinced her fans with her promo photos. And the latter is likely to meet a huge success with its beauty products!