Super Bowl: See The Best Commercials From Tech Companies

Super Bowl: The 2022 edition of the Super Bowl took place last Sunday (13) between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, who took the title. And, in addition to the exciting competition, the event is also marked by a series of highly anticipated trailers and creative commercials.

This year, several technology companies advertised in one of the most popular times of North American TV, with curious advertisements and with the right to movie stars. Next, check out a special selection of the must-see videos from this Super Bowl.

Amazon

In the Amazon commercial, the company imagined an Alexa that reads minds and anticipates the wishes of its owners – in this case, actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost, who live together in real life. The problem is that, by doing this, the personal assistant ends up causing several problems in the couple’s routine.

Google

Google has gone for the more serious and emotional side of commercials. In the video, singer Lizzo celebrates the new Real Tone camera technologies coming to the Pixel 6. Among the novelties, the feature now accurately captures dark skin tones and does not affect photo quality.