Super Bowl LV: Watch the trailers shown at halftime

The Super Bowl LV took place this Sunday (8) and brought much more than the big game between Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the interval of the match, several trailers of the next releases of cinema and TV were shown.

With only 30 seconds, the teaser for Fast and Furious 9 featured several new footage from the film. The action-packed spot shows Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) abandoning quiet life. The feature film premieres on May 28 in the USA.

Old, the new thriller by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense), had its first preview shown at Super Bowl LV. Starring Gael García Bernal, the plot shows a group of tourists trapped on a beach where time advances mysteriously fast.

The film is due to open on July 23 in the USA.

Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney’s next animation, got a new teaser. The story follows a young warrior on the journey to find the last dragon and unite the people of Kumandra.

The film opens on March 4 in Brazilian cinemas. In addition, it will be available in premium access on Disney + streaming.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier was another Disney + attraction that appeared during the Super Bowl LV break. The Marvel Studios hero series won a long trailer with previously unseen footage and plot details.

The first episode of the attraction hits the streaming service on March 19.

The Super Bowl LV also had space for a commercial inspired by the classic Edward Scissorhands (1990). Starring the actor Timothée Chalamet, the Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUV advertisement features the son of the famous movie character.

The video shows young Edgar trying to lead an ordinary life, but scissorhands make it difficult for him to interact with the world. In particular, the commercial brings actress Winona Ryder back to the iconic role of Kim Boggs.