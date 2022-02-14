Super Bowl 2022: Watch Trailers For Movies And Series Released At The Event

Super Bowl 2022: This Sunday (13), the Super Bowl 2022 took place, an event that marks the final of the American football championship in the United States. Played by the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, this year’s match, in addition to being highly anticipated by fans of the sport, had other important attractions.

Commercials and trailers for movies and series are highly anticipated by viewers, as the Super Bowl is known for serving as a great attraction for news and releases for brands such as Marvel, DC, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out all the production trailers released during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Lord of the Rings

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

No! Do not look! (NOPE)

sonic 2