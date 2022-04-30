Sunset’s Kristin Quinn Leaves Oppenheim Group after Season 5 Drama: Who Made the Decision?

They go in different ways. Season 5 of “Sunset Sales” ended with a cliffhanger concerning Kristin Quinn’s future at the Oppenheim Group brokerage company, however, we confirm that she has since left the firm.

“It was Kristin’s decision to leave the Oppenheim Group,” a source exclusively tells Us about the 33—year-old Texas native.

The biography of a realtor from Los Angeles was also cut from the brokerage company’s website. Although Kristin’s work history is no longer available for viewing on the web page, her image is still displayed on the group photo of the entire team at the top of the “Our Team” tab.

A graduate of the Juilliard School said earlier this month that she decided to leave the firm because the company was not future-oriented and did not believe in using cryptocurrencies.

“Many brokerage houses are very wary of accepting cryptocurrencies because they do not understand its inner workings, so it is very difficult for agents to make these transactions,” Kristin, who gave birth to her son Christian with her husband Christian Richard in May 2021. — said Forbes in an interview published on April 22. “A) brokers don’t know anything about cryptocurrency; B) I don’t know how to do it; and C) they don’t understand how reliable it is and how secure it really is. The process that RealOpen [the company she founded with her husband] uses is absolutely reliable and reliable.”

Kristin’s life as a luxury real estate agent was described in the Netflix series Selling Sunset, the fifth season of which was released earlier this month. In the new episodes, she confronted her fellow agents after they admitted that their friendship with the author of the book “How to Become a Boss, Bitch” had deteriorated. Costar Emma Hernan even claimed that Kristina bribed one of her clients to not work with her anymore. When Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald try to answer the charges, Kristin refused to show up at the office or answer the phone.

“To be honest, it was heartbreaking and just very disappointing. I really care about her as a person, and I know that she knows this, so I was a little shocked to see how she talked about me, and I couldn’t believe it,” Davina Potrats said exclusively, noting that she could no longer protect Kristin. Actions after the drama. “I really care about Kristina. …But she doesn’t seem to appreciate it. At some point I will never hurt anyone, but then I just have to stay away from it because I don’t know what’s going on.”

In the new episodes, Kristin kept her distance from other agents, returning to the office after maternity leave. Instead, she contacted newcomer Chelsea Lazkani and helped her secure an interview with 45-year-old Jason.

“Sunset Sale,” which has already been renewed for season 6, filmed its first candid reunion earlier this week, but Kristin was noticeably absent from the promo materials.

“Kristin tested positive for COVID, and due to precautions for the cast and crew, she did not attend the reunion,” her representative told us in a statement on Monday, April 25. “The producers offered her the opportunity to video chat, but she declined because she didn’t feel well enough to do it.”

The 5th season of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix, and the reunion will take place on Friday, May 6.