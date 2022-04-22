Sunset’s Krisshell Stauss and Jason Oppenheim chose a baby Name before parting: “A Huge Commitment”

In the run—up to the split of Krischel Stauss and Jason Oppenheim, the stars of Selling Sunset considered the possibility of fatherhood – and they even chose a name for the baby.

“I know I want to be a mom. We even came up with a name for our fictional child. Her name is Maverick,” 40—year-old Krischel told Jason’s mother during the fifth season of the popular Netflix series, which was released on Friday, April 22.

The soap opera star noted that there was a lot of talk about expanding their family in the future. 45-year-old Jason, for his part, noted that he is still adjusting to this opportunity. “Let’s just say, since I was an adult, 18 years old, until now I haven’t considered it seriously. And part of that is finding someone you would trust as a mother,” he shared. “But I’d say I’m taking it more seriously than ever before.”

During the confession, the broker’s owner explained that he needed more time to make such an important decision. “This is a huge commitment. So while I’m thinking about it, I don’t think it’s one of those things you do lightly. I’m walking slowly, but I’m thinking about it,” he added.

While the 5th season of “Sunset Sale” began with the blossoming romance of Krischel and Jason, the couple ended their relationship off-screen in the finale.

The former real estate agent couple initially hit the headlines when they went public with their relationship while filming a reality show in July 2021. At the time, Chrischell shared a cute Instagram photo of the couple packing on a PDA during a European vacation with their colleagues.

After the 4th season of the series “Sunset Sale” was released at the end of last year, the Kentucky native spoke about her “open and honest” relationship with Jason. “At the moment, we don’t have conversations that we don’t have,” she said today in November 2021, adding that they already had a “very open” discussion about having children. “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open about, where I’m at in life, and I think that’s the key.”

“Although Krischel and I are no longer together, we remain best friends, we will always love and support each other. She was the most wonderful girl I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most satisfying relationship of my life,” he wrote in his Instagram story in December 2021. “Crisell is an exceptional person who loves her and supports her. my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

Krischel, for her part, thanked her ex-boyfriend for being “constantly” honest with her, even “when she’s in pain.”

“I’ve been trying to accept the world I find myself in, and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It was scary and scary to realize that it might not end up being what society considers a success, and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt conversations, I prefer to consider it a success, regardless of what label is attached to it publicly,” she wrote at the time on Instagram. “Jason was and remains my best friend, and besides the fact that our ideas about family ultimately do not coincide, the level of respect and love we feel for each other will not change in the future.”

The actress noted that “men have the luxury of time that women don’t have” when it comes to planning their future.

“With all this, it is difficult to navigate in this public area, and I’m just trying my best. No one will talk only about work-related things more than me. But I understand that it comes with it, and I will always love and be extremely grateful for the opportunities provided to me,” she concluded. “Although my initial reaction to a personal situation was not to talk about it, sometimes it’s easier to just live openly because we only have one chance in this life. I really hope that someday I will have a family, and the decisions I make now take into account this goal. Thank you for your kindness and support to those who understand.”