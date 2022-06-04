“Sunset Sale”: there is no shadow here! The twins from “Unsold Houses” love the series

There’s definitely no shadow of the Unsellable Houses twins when it comes to Netflix’s Selling Sunset. The HGTV real estate agents duo loves the show and shared why it’s their happy binge.

“We both love him!” exclaimed Leslie Davis in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet with her sister Lindsay Lamb. Davis and Lamb said they usually can’t agree on the same TV show, but are completely the same when it comes to selling sunset.

Twins from “Unsold houses” like to “Sell sunset”

Real estate and home renovation experts have a different opinion than other reality TV stars about real estate sales. A few actors from the million dollar list have heavily overshadowed the series, but Lamb and Davis love it.

“Good drama,— Davis said. Lamb added that it’s just a good TV.

Davis was joking: “If I could have an open house with botox and hamburgers, I would do it. I would have attended it.”

“Or caviar and couture this year,” Lamb added.

“We would never have been able to do that, we would have had hot dogs and footballs,” Davis joked. “He would never have taken off.” Or: “Hot dogs and Band-Aids!”

Brokers with a million dollar listing are not so Good at “sunset selling”

With the exception of a few brokers, Million Dollar Listing agents, especially those who work in the Los Angeles market, joked that the agents on the show were fake. “I’ve never seen any of these people in real life other than the boys,” Josh Flagg said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2020, referring to Jason and Brett Oppenheim. “I’ve never seen any of these people. On any listings.”

Tracy Tutor added: “I will say that I have not yet met them on a listing that I have ever been to. Or an open house, or something like that. For me, this is a completely different animal. And I will be crushed for it, so I will have to walk a very fine line.”

“I’ll say this, the boys [the Oppenheim brothers] are great,” the Tutor added. “They are super successful. And that’s right. The women on the show are beautiful, involved in their show. And I wish them success.” Then she winked at the camera.

Later, the Tutor called the Sunset Sale agents “candy for Netflix” in the podcast “Dear Reality, You’re Crazy.” “They have beautiful women working for them, which was obviously like candy for Netflix,” she continued. “I’m not going to say that they don’t sell real estate. But if you want, let’s pick out some great women in real estate in Los Angeles who are doing business and succeeding, not even necessarily at the top of the game, but who are doing business. You wouldn’t point to the women who participate in this show.”

“Sunset Sale” may be the only show the twins from “Unsold Homes” can agree with

“Sunset Sale” may be the only show that the twins from “Unsold Homes” can watch together. —The exact opposite,” they both exclaimed at the same time.

“I’m all about feeling good… and comedy,” Davis described. “I like happy endings. And switch off…” Lamb said her sister spends the first 30 minutes of the show predicting how it will end. Davis added, “I’m either folding laundry or playing a game on my phone while I watch the show.”

Lamb, of course, is the exact opposite of Davis. “I love dark secrets,” Lamb said. Davis pointed to her sister: “Very harsh things. It’s scary,” she added and winced.

“Really harsh shows,” Lamb said, looking pleased. “Or just old school war movies. I know, so different.

