Sunset Sale: Heather Ray and Tarek celebrate revealing Baby’s gender

Heather Ray from Selling Sunset and Tarek El Moussa from Flip or Flop celebrated the disclosure of their gender amid news of the couple’s first pregnancy together. Heather and Tarek are reeling, waiting for the birth of their first child together. This is baby number three for Tarek, who has two children with his ex-wife Kristina Hall. Heather is happy to serve as a stepmother to Tarek’s daughter Taylor, 10, and son Braden, 6, and shares with fans her journey through infertility.

Heather is known for her frankness with her followers. Since announcing her pregnancy, Heather has been happily sharing her preparations for the birth of baby El Moussa on social media. Heather shared her inspiration in the nursery and talked about her love of being a stepmother and being pregnant with her first child. Heather has opened up about her IVF journey after talking about her attempts to conceive a child. During the experiment, Heather praised Tarek and the children for their support during the grueling process.

This week, Heather took to Instagram to tell fans the gender of her unborn child. “Baby El Moussa,— Heather captioned the video post. The video shows Heather, Tarek and their two children unloading blue confetti, which confirms the appearance of a new boy. Heather also shared photos and video clips on her Instagram story, expressing her excitement at finding out the gender of her first child. The disclosure of El Moussa’s gender comes a week after the happy newlyweds announced their pregnancy. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa will appear in early 2023!!”

El Moussa went to the beach for a family photo shoot for pregnant women. In one photo, Tarek kissed Heather on the tummy, and in another, the children ran under their arms. The photos show with what excitement the family welcomes the addition to the mixed group. Delightful family moments will be a good addition to their new HGTV series The Flipping El Moussas, which is also due to be released early next year. That’s a lot of good arrivals to celebrate the reality TV star couple.

Heather shared her desire to welcome a baby and how much she likes being a stepmother. The “Selling Sunset” star has fully embraced her new life as a wife and mother. Adding a new baby to the mix is the added cherry on the cake. With Heather’s new family life and a new reality show, fans are wondering if her time at The Oppenheim Group is coming to an end. Heather will be self-employed in real estate with her husband, and she may not have to continue working with the West Hollywood agency. At the moment, Heather has two shows, a baby on the way and a lot of reasons to smile.