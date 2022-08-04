“Sunset Sale” Adds Models Brae Teezy and Nicole Young to Seasons 6 and 7 Amid Casting Shake-up

Marcus Amar; Matthew Seifnia

Let’s have a new one! The Sunset sale will shake it up in seasons 6 and 7, adding two new stars to the cast: Brae Teezy and Nicole Young.

The ladies are set to join the Netflix series for two seasons after Maya Vander’s departure earlier this year.

Although 31-year—old Tiesi is a newcomer to reality TV, she is no stranger to the spotlight. The model made headlines in July after announcing the birth of her and Nick Cannon’s legendary son. (The newborn is Cannon’s eighth child and the first from Tiesi.)

“I did it. Completely natural home birth without medication,” she wrote on Instagram on July 25, almost a month after the birth of the boy. “It was the most humiliating/boundary-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.”

Tiesi is not currently listed as a real estate agent in the Oppenheim Group, which is the main character of the TV series, but she has been working in this industry for the last few years. As a native of California, she “understands the eclectic neighborhoods of this world-class city and the rich architectural diversity that makes Los Angeles such an amazing place to work and call home,” according to her real estate biography.

Young, for his part, is one of the first members of the Oppenheim group. In fact, the Minnesota native was supposed to appear in the first season of “Sunset Sale,” but ultimately missed the opportunity.

According to the company’s website, she is described as a “loyal and fierce advocate for the interests of her clients.” When Yang is not showing the house, she can be found on the beach, according to her biography, which revealed that she is “an avid beach volleyball player and a juicy gardener.”

Yang is close with her boss Jason Oppenheim and colleague Mary Fitzgerald, whom she praised on social media in 2019, shortly after the series premiere. She called Oppenheim, 45, “the best broker in the business,” and Fitzgerald, 42, “one of my best friends in the world.”

The casting change came less than two months after Us confirmed in June that 39-year-old Vander would not be returning to the show after her second pregnancy loss.

“I think I will always regret [leaving Selling Sunset],” the mother of two told us on July 21. “But at the end of the day, I have… priorities, and my priorities are my family. and take care of yourself. I’ve had a very stressful [year], obviously because of the pregnancy loss, so I think it was the right decision.”

Season 6 will probably show Kristin Quinn in a different light after we confirmed in April that she had left the Oppenheim Group. The following month, the 33-year-old Texas native announced that her departure from the brokerage firm would not affect her participation in the show.

“I love this show,” Quinn exclusively told Us on May 17. — This show is my No. 1 [and] everyone knows it. But right now we just need to be creative, because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group. …Maybe it’s a battle of brokers.”

Seasons 1 to 5 of Selling Sunset are currently streaming on Netflix.