Sunset sale added Bre Tiesi: what we know about the reality TV star from the infamous breakup with Johnny Manzil to the joke with Nick Cannon

Fans of the Netflix reality show “Sunset Sale” got some good news when the streamer announced that the show had been renewed for seasons 6 and 7. And when it returns, the cast will be a little different, as Christine Quinn has left the show, and Maya Vander will not be returning either. However, Oppenheim Group has added two new faces to its brokerage firm — Nicole Yang and Brae Teezy, and even those who are not familiar with the Los Angeles real estate game can recognize the name of Teezy.

The model was married to Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, and this year she gave birth to her first child, Legendary Love Cannon- yes, Nick Cannon’s eighth child. Here’s what we know about Bra Teezy on the eve of the 6th season of “Sunset Sale”.

Bre Teezy received criticism for having a baby with Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle has been the subject of public discussion for some time, and Bre Teezy spoke out against the criticism she received for the birth of Cannon Baby No. 8. She also defended the host of The Masked Singer in how he can find time for his offspring, and, of course, he was present at her 10-hour housework, all this was documented in a video that she posted on her YouTube page. Will the little legendary love make its debut on television in the series “Sunset Sale”? Time will tell!

Bre Teezy was married to ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel

Before becoming Nick Cannon’s parenting partner, Bra Teezy was married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner dated the model for two years before they said yes at a private ceremony in 2018. However, the honeymoon stage did not last long, as they went through a difficult period the following year. At the time, Tiesi pointed out on social media that “Johnny Football” was incorrect, commenting

”I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken fuck money and fuck u and every other loser on here.”

Bre Tiesi filed for divorce in December 2019, and the divorce was finalized in November 2021, when the model celebrated with the “craziest” girls’ party in Miami.

Bre Tiesi took up real estate to retire from modeling

Before joining the cast of “Sunset Sales,” Bre Tiest had already started selling real estate at Keller Williams in Beverly Hills. She told People she’s ready to be a “big girl” now that she’s over 30:

”I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!”

She also told People that she thinks she knows where she will fit into the Oppenheim Group, but she is willing to bring a lot of personality to the Netflix show, saying:

”I’m a whole personality. For anyone that’s followed me, they know I’m a hate it or love it kind of gal. I’m definitely bringing my full personality. It’s gonna be a whole show, from fashion to drama.”

Bre Tiesi certainly sounds like a fun addition to the band! The release date for season 6 has not yet been announced, but you can watch seasons 1-5 of “Sunset Sales” with a Netflix subscription and find out what other premieres are expected in the near future, in our TV program for 2022.