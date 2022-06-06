Sunset Chrishell Stause Sales Win at MTV Movie TV Awards

“Sunset Sale” won Best Documentary Reality Series, and Crishell Stauss won Best Reality Star at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022: Unscripted. The sale of season 5 of “Sunset” took place recently, and it didn’t disappoint in terms of delivering its usual dose of drama and glamour in equal measure. While Kristin Quinn, who fans dubbed the symbolic villain of the series, did not get along with her colleagues on the set for many seasons, this season, in particular, the tension reached a climax. The mutual dislike between Kristina and Krischell has reached a noticeable peak this season, and Krischel’s friends, including Mary Fitzgerald and Heather Ray El Moussa, are tired of Kristin’s bullying and rude comments made both to their face and to the press. Kristin said she won’t be back in future seasons, but her co-stars believe she will be back.

However, not all the entertainment came from Kristina. New cast and real estate agent Chelsea Lazcani offered a fresh perspective and shook things up by befriending Kristin, otherwise almost friendless. Chelsea brought great fashion to the cast, as well as fierce intelligence. Meanwhile, Kryschel’s personal life took center stage as fans watched her relationship and subsequent breakup with the president of The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim. Having enjoyed a professional relationship for many years, Jason and Crischell began dating in 2021. They quickly became close and even enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy with friends. In the end, their paths diverged, as Chriscell was ready to have children, and Jason was not ready to become a father. Krischel surprised fans when, during the reunion episode, she revealed that she was dating non-binary singer Ji Flip.

On Sunday, “Sunset Sale” won a big prize at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted. Chelsea, Heather, Crischell, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and other actors took to the stage along with producer Adam DiVello to accept the award for best documentary reality series, according to People. Sunset sales beat Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Summer Home, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Love and Hip-hop: Atlanta and secured the victory. Kristin was noticeably absent from the award ceremony. Earlier this month, she made public shocking and horrifying accusations against Adam DiVello, accusing him of manipulation, aggression and even allegedly telling her to commit suicide.

Crishell also received an impressive award, becoming the best star of a reality show. Accepting the award, Kryschel thanked the fans for supporting her performance. Upon taking the stage, Krischel expressed her appreciation, saying: “I knew about this nomination even before I said anything about my sexuality. The fact that she was voted for afterwards means so much to me because I wasn’t sure how she would go. .” Krischel also had the support of her ex-boyfriend Jason, who sat next to her during the ceremony. Krischel started dating the Australian musician shortly after breaking up with Jason and even starred in their music video.

If Kristina is the villain of The Sunset Sale, then Krischel is the show’s sweetheart. However, the feud between them may have been overly dramatized by both producers and fans. After Crischell came out, Kristina expressed support for her co-star on the set, pointing out a slight dislike between the two women. It remains to be seen if fans will see more than two influential real estate agents.