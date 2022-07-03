Suns acquired Veteran center from Hawks: fans’ reaction

Another day, another trade in the NBA. It is reported that this Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to exchange the central veteran.

It is reported that the Suns acquired 26-year-old center Jock Landale from the Hawks.

Phoenix Suns trade Australian center Jock Landale from Atlanta Hawks, sources say @TheAthletic @Stadium. Last season, Landale averaged 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 54 games for the Spurs,” NBA insider Shams Charania said.

It won’t move the needle in the Western Conference, but it’s an interesting addition from Phoenix.

It is reported that the Suns are in the forefront of contenders to receive Kevin Durant in the blockbuster exchange. Perhaps Landale will be included in their trade package offer.

“I thought it would be a KD exchange. We are breathing,” a fan replied to Shams’ tweet.

The Suns have acquired three players with minimal contracts in the last 24 hours: Damion Lee, Bismak Biyombo, Jock Landale. That’s how you build a lineup around a potential superstar acquisition. It seems that the dominoes are falling into place for a big step. soon from Phoenix,” wrote another fan.

“Wait… but they didn’t want to sign a contract with Ayton, they deserved what will happen next season … losses,” the fan predicted.

This could be the first of several exchanges organized by the Suns this offseason. Could Durand be next?