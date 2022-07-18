Sunny Opposites is the show Rick & Morty wants to be (but can’t)

While Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty are superficially similar, closer analysis reveals that Solar Opposites is the show that Rick and Morty wants to be, but can’t. Over the years, Rick and Morty has constantly tried to stay specifically rooted in simple sci-fi, but various factors have caused its attempts to fail. Solar Opposites, however, is structured in a way that has allowed it to succeed at that from day one, and the show is all the better for it.

While Rick and Morty originally started as a goofy, episodic sci-fi cartoon, over the years, it’s employed more serialized and continuity-driven storytelling. The degree to which Rick and Morty has focused on continuity has varied with each season, but it always tries to snap back to episodic nonsense by the beginning of the next season. This has had mixed results from fans and critics alike, with Rick and Morty often being criticized for the often conflicting ways it tries to prioritize episodic storytelling over serialized storytelling, especially when it’s detrimental to the show itself.

Rick and Morty has continually tried and failed to stay a goofy sci-fi show with little in the way of continuity, but surprisingly enough, Solar Opposites has succeeded at doing exactly that. While Solar Opposites has its own share of continuity, including a storyline that’s been developing since season 1, the execution is done in a way that allows for Solar Opposites to remain largely episodic. Thanks to that, Hulu’s Solar Opposites never falls into the same pitfalls as Rick and Morty, where its insistence on episodic storytelling is done in a way that’s detrimental to the show. This arguably allows Solar Opposites to be a much more nimble and flexible series.

Why Rick And Morty’s Style Is Hurting It

While there are ongoing story threads in Rick and Morty, most episodes are episodic adventures with little connection to one another, so it’s easy enough to see that the show doesn’t want to get bogged down by continuity. This presents a problem, however, as Rick and Morty’s disdain for continuity is ironically bogged down by the show’s need for it. Some of the strongest moments of the show have been centered around things like the Galactic Federation, Rick and Birdperson’s friendship, and the ongoing story with the Citadel of Ricks and the Evil Morty, and those moments only work as well as they do because the show spent multiple episodes across multiple seasons developing them. None of those things would have worked if they were all just one-off story beats, making the show’s preference for episodic storytelling even worse.

Continuity is clearly important to Rick and Morty, which makes it all the weirder that the show constantly tries to act like it isn’t. Not only does each season spend the majority of its run on episodic adventures before ending on something that calls back to a previously ignored story, but there have even been multiple instances where Rick and Morty’s Rick will break the fourth wall to talk about how stupid continuity is. There’s a clear disdain for continuity, but because the biggest moments of the show rely on it, this manufactured disdain comes across as flat-out hypocritical and makes it harder to focus on the episodic adventures the show seemingly prioritizes. It got to the point that the season 5 finale was spent closing out a lot of ongoing story threads, likely in an attempt to completely wipe the slate clean, but even that created things that need to be followed up on, so the show is still stuck with the problem of having too much continuity despite not wanting to focus on it.

How Solar Opposites Avoids Rick And Morty’s Continuity Problems

Rick and Morty has had a lot of problems with managing continuity, but Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan’s Solar Opposites doesn’t run into those same issues thanks to the Wall. Starting in season 1, Yumyulack and Jesse have been shrinking people they don’t like and imprisoning them in a terrarium referred to as “the Wall”. The prisoners eventually came together to form a society that constantly shifts its style of government and is repeatedly plagued by new threats, and many episodes in every season of Solar Opposites have been dedicated to showing the new ways the situation inside the Wall develops.

The reason why the Wall allows for Solar Opposites to avoid continuity problems is that it’s completely removed from the rest of the show. Solar Opposites’ Wall story exists as its own story, basically a show within a show which serves as a vessel for the show’s ongoing story arcs. This allows the rest of the show to stick to being about the Solar Opposites getting into wacky shenanigans filled with pop culture references. While there is some continuity between episodes, it’s never anything heavy that can’t easily be picked up at any point, a stark contrast to how so much of Rick and Morty relies on the assumption of being familiar with multiple story threads. Because of this, Solar Opposites has never made it seem like continuity matters, meaning that it likely won’t ever run into the same problems as Rick and Morty.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has made it clear that it wants to be a goofy sci-fi show with little in the way of continuity, but the fact that it ironically relies on continuity has made that impossible. Solar Opposites, on the other hand, relegated all of its continuity to a story completely removed from the rest of the show, thus allowing it to do whatever it wants in the main story with zero illusion of continuity being important. Thanks to that, it’s clear that Solar Opposites succeeds at being the kind of show Rick and Morty ironically struggles to be.