Sunmi will make her comeback with “You Can’t Sit With Us“. The singer releases her new album ‘1/6‘. Sunmi is just hours away from her return and is ready to release the music video for “You Can’t Sit With Us”.

For her comeback, Sunmi will release her third mini-album titled ‘1/6’. Like the title track, ‘You Can’t Sit With Us‘, it is a retro dance track with a fast synth melody. On August 6th at midnight KST, she released the poster image for ‘D-Day’ just hours before the release of her third mini-album.

Sunmi’s third mini-album will be released on August 6th KST. Stay tuned for Sunmi’s return!