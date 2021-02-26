Sunless Sea, free game on the Epic Games Store

The Failbetter Games title is available totally free on the Epic Games Store until March 4. You can now claim to our account.

Sunless Sea is the new free video game of the week on the Epic Games Store. The digital store of those responsible for Fortnite offers this independent title until next March 4 at 17:00 CET at no cost or small print: you log in, add to the cart and buy (for 0.00 euros) the title, which it becomes part of your library immediately.

In addition, Epic has also revealed which game they will give away next week they will give away without any cost and for seven days Wargame: Red Dragon. But this week is the time to take the helm and learn the mysteries surrounding this title based on a Victorian Gothic universe in top view.

In our original review of Sunless Sea, rated 8.2 out of 100, we said of this work by the creators of Fallen London that we really liked its mix of adventure, mystery and exploration. We highlight its difference with respect to other titles on the independent scene: “The universe is fascinating, worth exploring and although Fallen London has never been played, you can appreciate the imagination and good work of the stories that make up its narrative fabric” . Narrative, freedom, decision making, exploration and design of his universe were the keys that we highlighted in this Sunless Sea.

How to download Sunless Sea for free on PC (until March 4 at 17:00 CET)

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

Now you can access your library and run the games!