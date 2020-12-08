‘Sunglasses’ on Earth could slow global warming

For those who wonder what geoengineering is, after all, Colleen Dolja, a researcher at the Harvard Solar Geoengineering Research Program, provided a didactic explanation to CNET: it’s like putting sunglasses on Earth – by inserting particles reflective in the planet’s atmosphere and dispersion of energy received from the star directly into space, artificially reducing the temperature here.

“Aerosols are particles so small that they are suspended in the air for a long time. To human eyes, they will not look bright, but they will probably resemble a cloud, something gray. We can think about what happens with a volcanic eruption, with which the sky is more ‘off’ and in which several chemical agents block natural lighting “, points out the expert.

As to what exactly will be released, Dolja explains that there is a big difference between research and application – and the scientific community, for now, is in the first part of the process. “I don’t think there is anyone out there saying ‘I’m definitely going to do this’, as everyone is focused on understanding the possible risks to hand over enough material in case the action is really necessary.”

Anyway, he points out, there are more common bets, such as sulfide gases, since they are produced naturally. The initial idea is that a layer farther from the surface is launched into the stratosphere, above the troposphere. Based on an immense amount of data about volcanic events, “few eruptions were powerful enough to launch materials so high,” he said, and that could be the key element of successful action.

According to Dolja, the layers of particles would remain for up to two years “floating” across the sky. Regarding the measurement of the effectiveness of such initiatives, says the researcher, there is still no technology – and it reinforces the need for further studies. What is known, for sure, is that everything depends on the dispersion capacity of the atmosphere, which prevents, for example, the substances from remaining on a single location. “They will not stay where they started”, he comments.

With concerns about what might happen, Colleen is emphatic: “Let’s say you have appendicitis – which would be the constant increase in gases on the planet – and you need to take your appendix out, as there is no other solution to prevent death. , painkillers are administered to lessen the pain until everything is over. That would be the role of geoengineering. ”

"This is not a solution, but a tool associated with the real answer to the problem: reducing gas emissions", concludes Dolja.




