Sun-Like Stars Cannibalize Planets, Study Indicates

Sun: At least a quarter of the Sun-like stars cannibalize the planets that orbit them, according to an international study that included the participation of researcher Jorge Meléndez, from the Institute of Astronomy, Geophysics and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of São Paulo (IAG-USP). The article was published on Monday (30), in the scientific journal Nature Astronomy.

The joint effort found that in planetary systems formed by stars similar to the Sun, but which have intense dynamic processes that cause reconfigurations in their architecture, some planets may have been “devoured” by the host star.

The research team, led by Lorenzo Spina, from the Istituto Nazionale di Astrofisica (INAF), in Padua (Italy), studied the chemical composition of solar-type stars in more than 100 binary systems to identify signatures of planets eventually “swallowed”.

“Observational evidence that planetary systems can be very different from one another suggests that their dynamic histories were very diverse, likely as a result of a strong sensitivity to initial conditions. them to dive into the host star, “wrote the research team in the article.