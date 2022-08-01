SummerSlam 2022 Signs Insult Genshin Impact Players and Make a Bold Statement About Final Fantasy

A common trend in wrestling competitions in recent years has been the use of signage with links to video games. In most cases, the signs are dedicated to JRPGs, arguing about the quality of various games in this genre, or insulting people for liking certain games. This was also the case at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, where several signs were seen in the audience making various statements about video games and pop culture in general.

One of the most noticeable signs during the night was one that insulted fans of the gacha game Genshin Impact, asking them to “please touch the grass.” This sign was visible for most of the evening at SummerSlam, from the first match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch to the main event with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reines. However, these were far from the only video game signs seen on SummerSlam.

Another sign that WWE fans might have noticed watching SummerSlam claimed that Final Fantasy 7 is the best game in the series. This is hardly a controversial opinion, as many fans agree that Final Fantasy 7 is the best game in the series. However, there are those who disagree with Final Fantasy 6, 9 and 10, which are often cited as potentially the best games in the Final Fantasy series, not FF7.

YouTube blogger Dunky was also mentioned on SummerSlam with a sign that read “Nek is back, bybee,” a reference to a running joke from Dunky’s video. For those who may not be familiar with the YouTuber, Dunky sarcastically called the action platformer Knack for PlayStation the pinnacle of gaming. This joke has been going on for many years, and now it has been immortalized in the form of a sign on SummerSlam.

In addition to video games, signs at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 event contained other references to pop culture. Not far from the Genshin Impact grass sign, you can see a man claiming that Tobey Maguire is the best Spider-Man.

It looks like this trend will become commonplace at WWE events and other wrestling shows in the future. Signs of a struggle arguing about JRPGs have been appearing for quite some time, and they are not going to disappear anytime soon. And with the launch of new Japanese role—playing games, such as the critically acclaimed exclusive for Nintendo Switch Xenoblade Chronicles 3, fans of the genre constantly have something to discuss – even if these discussions using wrestling signs look a little ridiculous.