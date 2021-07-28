Summer Sale PlayStation: enjoy the best games in physical format at the best price

PlayStation: The most summer discounts come to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 video games with the Summer Sale in physical format, already in your store. The PlayStation Summer Sale reaches the best PS4 and PS5 physical games, now available at your regular video game store. Thus, if last week we brought you the best PS Store summer offers still available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, now is the turn of the games available in your favorite video game stores. And it is that fans of the physical format have the opportunity to get hold of some of the best PlayStation games at unbeatable prices until August 8; from Ghost of Tsushima to Marvel’s Spider-Man, through The Last of Us Part II, Days Gone or Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, among others, in addition to the PlayStation Hits with great games like God of War or Ratchet & Clank, for to name just a few from a wide range of games.

Summer Sale in physical format PS4 and PS5

We begin with one of the most celebrated games of the last batch of PS4 with Ghost of Tsushima, the latest from Sucker Punch, an open-world action adventure that takes us to feudal Japan to face the Mongol invasion in the skin of an experienced samurai, Jin Sakai. Candidate for GOTY at The Game Awards, Ghost of Tsushima offers dreamlike prints and playability on par with the best of the genre; You can now buy one of the best-rated PlayStation games for € 39.99 instead of the usual € 69.99.

We move on to another of the greatest exponents of the AAA video game on PS4 such as The Last of Us Part II, the latest Naughty Dog title that reaches levels of realism never before seen in a third-person action adventure. Winner of the GOTY at The Game Awards, Ellie and Joel’s new story leads us to survive the dangers of a post-apocalyptic world in which humans are often more dangerous than Snappers … You can now buy the latest adventure from the creators of the Uncharted saga at a demolition price of 29.99 euros instead of the usual 69.99.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is another of the highlights of this year’s PlayStation Summer Sale, with the option to choose between the PS4 and PS5 versions and their respective graphical and user experience improvements. And it is that the new adventure of Spider-Man as Miles invites us to defend our neighborhood from dangerous villains with conflicting interests. Do not hesitate to buy the newest Marvel spider adventure for 49.99 euros instead of the usual 59.99 euros.