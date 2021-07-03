Summer Sale On Steam: The Best Deals On Strategy And Simulation Games

Steam: Military strategy, diplomacy, sports management … We review the best discounts of the genre in the Summer Sales of the Valve store. The Summer Sales on Steam are still standing, which since Meristation we have been following in detail and offering you a large number of articles with selections of the best offers on Valve’s digital platform. From games to take an afternoon, to horror titles or others at ridiculous prices, the amount of discounted games on Steam is enormous and that is why it is necessary to have a series of recommendations to get straight to the point of what we want. On this occasion, we are going to offer you a selection of games of eminently fish genres such as strategy and simulation.

Thus, if what we are looking for is to dominate the battlefield, we have proposals as diverse as several installments of the famous Total War saga, as well as others such as Hearts of Iron IV or Iron Harvest. If in addition to battles we hope to control other aspects such as economy or diplomacy, we must recommend Stellaris or the immense and extremely demanding Europa Universalis IV, a great representative of high strategy.

Meanwhile, we have several management simulators of multiple disciplines, from Football Manager 2021 football to the Railway Empire trains, passing through our own city in Cities Skylines.

The best discounts on strategy and simulation games

In short, we are going to discover the best offers in strategy and simulation games in the Steam Summer Sales, which still have a few days to go, until next day 8 specifically.

Iron Harvest at € 12.49 (75% off)

Two Point Hospital at € 8.74 (75% discount)

Railway Empire at € 9.89 (67% discount)

Stellaris at € 9.99 (75% off)

Total War: Warhammer II for € 20.39 (66% off)

Football Manager 2021 at € 27.49 (50% discount)

Europa Universalis IV at € 9.99 (75% discount)

Hearts of Iron IV at € 9.99 (75% off)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall at € 12.49 (75% off)

Cities Skylines at € 6.99 (75% off)

Crusader Kings III at € 39.99 (20% off)

Total War: Rome II at € 14.99 (75% off)

Jurassic World Evolution at € 11.24 (75% off)

XCOM 2 at € 12.49 (75% discount)

Tropico 6 at € 19.99 (50% discount)