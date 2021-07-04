Summer Sale On Steam: The Best Deals On Metroidvania Games

Steam: We take advantage of the last days of Steam’s summer offers to propose you a selection of metroidvania with discounts of up to 75%. The Summer Sales on Steam are still active, although their end is closer every day, which will take place on July 8 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). For this reason, one more day we offer you our selection of discounted games on the Valve platform. This time around, the list focuses on metroidvania titles, both in two and three dimensions.

Summer Sale on Steam: discounted metroidvania games

Hollow Knight for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Castlevania: Anniversary Collection for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps for 14.99 euros (50% discount)

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition for 12.49 euros (50% discount)

ReCore: Definitive Edition for 4.19 euros (75% discount)

Control: Ultimate Edition for 15.99 euros (60% discount)

The Messenger for 6.71 euros (60% discount)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror Fate HD for 2.99 euros (75% discount)

La-Mulana Bundle | First and second delivery for 16.69 euros (54% discount)