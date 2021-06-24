Summer Sale on Steam: Date, Time And Duration Of The Promotion

Steam Summer Sale promotion kicks off this Thursday with hundreds of PC games on sale at sometimes extremely discounted prices. The Summer Sale ofSteam will begin this Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 p.m. (CEST) and will end on July 8 at that same time. The SteamDB database has anticipated the news and allows us to mark the start of one of the periods of the greatest discounts of the year on the Valve video game portal on the calendar.

Valve, although it has not made the news official, has seen portals like this leak the information for another year. The Gabe Newell store will offer on its web portal hundreds (if not thousands) of computer titles of all genres, tastes and sizes at prices that in some cases reach up to 90% discount, if we stick to previous editions of the Steam Summer Sale. In total, two full weeks of offers with very aggressive discounts of which we will inform you with individual articles in MeriStation.

This promotion comes right after Steam Next Fest, a day of celebration where we got to try dozens of free demos of some of the most promising games of the coming months. Not surprisingly, those of you who plan to treat yourself or want to renew your Steam game library before going on vacation, is the ideal time to do so.

In the absence of knowing what the Steam Summer Sale 2021 will be like, we remember that last year we had a points store. With each euro invested we received 112 points that we could redeem in a tab of the portal in exchange for avatars, stickers, badges and other accessories for our Steam profile. They also offered additional discounts of 5 euros on a purchase of an amount equal to or greater than 30 euros, deductible at checkout.

Steam recorded its peak of players in February 2021

Steam is having a great time despite fierce competition in the PC market, with the Epic Games Store leading the way. With more than 26 million concurrent players, last February we informed you that Steam had broken its own record for simultaneous users; specifically, 26,401,443 players connected to the platform at the same time.