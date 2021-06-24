Summer Sale On Steam 2021; The Best Deals On PC Games

Steam: Valve kicks off the 2021 Summer Sale on Steam. Until July 8 you can access a large part of the catalog below its usual price. Steam kicks off its summer sales. Valve does not miss its annual appointment with discounts on much of its PC catalog. From June 24 to July 8 at 7:00 p.m. CEST, you can add games to your digital library for a lower amount than usual. Whether they are strategy titles, driving, platforms, virtual reality … During this frame you will find many opportunities to find your next adventure.

The theme for this 2021 is Forge your Destiny, which will serve as a special promotion during these days. By clicking on the header of the main page on Steam you will see 14 stories in which you will have to make a decision. When you complete it you will receive an animated sticker; Do them all and one of five unique badges will be added to your profile, depending on the choices you have made.

Summer sale 2021 on Steam: the best discounts

Below you will find some of the prominent names in these offers.

Metro Exodus for 11.99 euros (70% discount)

The Sims 4 for 4.79 euros (88% discount)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 38.99 euros (35% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 8.99 euros (85% discount)

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for 29.99 euros (40% discount)

Arma 3 for 6.99 euros (75% discount)

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Battlefield V Definitive Edition for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for 29.99 euros (50% discount)

Dirt Rally 2.0 for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Sea of ​​Thieves for 26.79 euros (33% discount)

Dark Souls III for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Ace Combat 7 Skies Unknow for 14.99 euros (75% discount)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 24.28 euros (73% discount)

Outer Wilds for 12.59 euros (40% discount)

Monster Hunter World for 19.79 euros (34% discount)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – Deluxe Bundle for 17.99 euros (70% discount)