Summer offers begin at the Epic Games Store

Epic Games’ PC game store is temporarily downgrading some major video games. We review the best offers available. The Epic Games Store has kicked off the Summer 2020 Sale. The Epic Games store, Steam’s main rival in terms of computer video game market share, thus begins a period of interesting temporary discounts in dozens of titles.

Thus, until next August 6 we can find renowned titles with up to 75% discount. Let’s take a look.

As we see as soon as we enter the Epic Games Store, practically all the companies that participate with their games in this store have lowered their main exponents. From Ubisoft with all the installments of Far Cry, through Watch Dogs 2; others like EA with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and other names of independent cut that should not be missing in the collection of any lover of this of interactive leisure.

Discounts until August 6; games of all genres

As we say, the full offers are broken down here, but we leave you below a series of games that we find especially remarkable for the price they have; as always, with the current price, discount applied and direct link to the store. We remember that Tacoma and Next Up Hero are the current free games for this week; next week, starting July 30, we will have others.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection for € 14.99 (75% off)

Journey for 10.04 euros (33% discount)

Outer Wilds for 13.64 euros (35% discount)

Trials Rising for 5.99 euros (70% discount)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for € 29.99 (50% off)

Far Cry 5 for 8.99 euros (85% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Origins for € 11.99 (80% off)

Moonlighter for 6.79 euros (66% discount)

Into the Breach for 7.49 euros (50% discount)

The Messenger for 8.39 euros (50% discount)

Minit for 4.99 euros (50% discount)



