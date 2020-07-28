Summer Legends Pack in Fortnite now available

The Summer Legends Pack arrives at the Fortnite store. New skins, and new summer-themed backpacks. Price and content. On Tuesday, July 28 at 02:00 CEST, the Summer Legends Pack arrived at the Fortnite store.

This new skin pack brings with it new variants of the Zoey skin, the Banana skin and the Fable skin. We tell you everything we know about this new offer of Season 3 of the Fortnite Battle Pass Chapter 2:

Fortnite: this is the Summer Legends Pack, now available

The Summer Legends Pack is available in the “Limited Time Offers” section of the Fortnite paVos store, as you can see below:

At a price of € 19.99, we will get all of the following:

Summer Fable Skin (includes the colors Default and Night Fable Summer, and the styles Default and Hood on)

Skin Zoey Tropical Punch

Skin Without Hull (includes the styles Default, Without glasses, With hat and Without hat)

Backpacking accessory Trapper bag (includes the colors Default and Trapper bag at night)

Acid Saddlebag Backpack Accessory

Backpack accessory Banana bag

Keep in mind that Fabula Summery, Zoey Ponche Tropical and Sin Cascarín are not styles of Fabula, Zoey and Banano skins respectively, but they are completely independent character aspects of the originals.

Fortnite Battle Royale skins and other cosmetic items are just that: cosmetic items that have no influence whatsoever on the game itself. Speaking in silver: none of these characters is “stronger” than the other; they are simply options that we can choose within the video game to use as our characters.

As always, we remind you that the skins can be used without problems in Fortnite Battle Royale and Creative Mode, but not in the PvE Save the World cooperative campaign. The backpacks and yes we can use them in this last game mode without any problem.

According to the FortniteGLAT dataminer, this pack would only be available for purchase until August 11, 2020. If you want to get hold of this content, you will have until that day.



