Summer Games kick off in Overwatch

Blizzard presents the rewards of its online hero shooter’s new summer event with new looks, game modes and more until August 25.

As usual summer after summer, Blizzard has unveiled the most refreshing event with the Overwatch Summer Games, a new edition of such a popular celebration with tons of gifts and rewards to unlock from August 4 to 25, 2020, weeks in We can play Lúciobol again in its remix version, as well as the standard version of the futuristic sport of the Brazilian hero and much more.

Event available until August 25

Thus, we can once again enjoy Lúciobol, both in its remix version, faster and more frenetic with 2 balls and even more, as in its standard version, with a slower pace of play; in both cases the objective is none other than to put the ball in the opponent’s goal and the team with the most points at the end of the game will be the winner.

On the other hand, we can also get hold of new Overwatch hero appearances, for a total of 8 characters, 3 of them epic and the rest legendary. Thus, if you want to get the epic skins of Union Jack for Tracer, Sandcastle for Bastion and Ice Cream for Orisa it will be necessary to win 9 games in the Quick Game, Competitive Game or Arcade modes over the next three weeks; the first week the award will go to Tracer, the second to Bastion and the third to Orisa.

Also, you can get new player icons and thematic sprays along with the new skins. In addition, more summer looks have been added for other characters such as Echo, Brigitte, Doomfist, Pharah and Lúcio. Lastly, gestures such as Warming up for Tracer have also been added, as well as new intros of play such as Aiming practice for Ashe or Holidays for Ana. Remember that as it happens in other events, it will also be possible to get rewards from the past through the loot boxes.



