Summer Game Festival 2021 will be ‘more intense’

In a message shared on Twitter this Monday (8), Geoff Keighley confirmed that he will not participate again at E3, focusing on producing the 2021 edition of Summer Game Fest in a shorter and improved way compared to the previous one.

According to Geoff Keighley, organizer of the Summer Game Fest, the period of news and announcements from the game industry will be “more condensed” than the 2020 event. The confirmation was made in response to a question on Twitter, in which a user suggested reducing the SGF’s time for just one week, in order to make it more objective and to allow all fans to follow the news.

VGC: ESA is planning a digital E3 for 2021 "The ESA’s intention is to hold multiple two-hour keynote sessions from games partners, an awards show, a June 14 preview night and other smaller streams from game publishers, influencers and media partners."https://t.co/NGzKiCjiqN pic.twitter.com/swrf3upuqc — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 8, 2021

The presenter also reported that the previous year’s long issue faced problems due to the covid-19 pandemic, and then thanked the audience for the “vote of confidence”.

So far, nothing has been confirmed about the Summer Game Fest 2021 or the way Keighley is planning to conduct the festivities. Thus, he remains to await more information about the next season of revelations from the gaming universe.