Summer Game Fest Showcase 2022: everything is announced

Street Fighter 6 will See the Return of Guile

The new gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6 has revealed that Gayle will return as the last installment of the legendary fighting game franchise. In the new footage, we see Gail fighting Luke and Ryu in an updated version of the Gail Air Force Base stage.

Aliens: Dark Descent will bring players face to face with xenomorphs again in 2023

A brand new game set in the universe of the Alien franchise will be released in 2023. We didn’t learn much about the game, but the cinematic trailer showed the tone of what players can expect. The trailer ends with Marines battling xenomorphs from a top-down perspective, potentially hinting at what the gameplay will look like.

Callisto Protocol’s first extended gameplay reveals details of the terrifying journey the player will embark on later this year.

Callisto Protocol promises to be one of the scariest games, and the first extended gameplay footage confirms that it is on its way to making this nightmare a reality. In the gameplay demo, we see the brutal deaths of not only enemies, but also our main character. It also has shooting limbs that will fall in Dead Space style.

The Callisto Protocol will be released on December 2, 2022.

A demonstration of the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 teases the campaign of the new game

Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley and Sergeant John “Soap” McTavish return in the latest gameplay demo from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The demo takes place aboard a boat sailing through a storm, and we can see open, more open gameplay and more intense combat situations indoors.

Although they were not shown, Captain John Price and Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick will also be part of history again when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 27, 2022.

Flashback 2 is the long—awaited sequel to the 1992 sci-fi platformer

The original Flashback was released in 1992 and looks set to return in the winter of 2022 with Flashback 2. The gameplay of the original was similar to Prince of Persia and Another World, and we won’t have to wait too long to find out more details about how it will play this year.

Witchfire returns after the announcement at The Game Awards 2017

Witchfire was first announced at The Game Awards in 2017, but since then almost nothing has been said about it. Now we’ve got a whole new look at the game and the promise that it will go into early access in the near future.

