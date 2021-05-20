Summer Game Fest Gets Date for Edition 2021 and Will Have Many Announcements

Summer Game Fest: In a statement sent to the press, the organization of the Summer Game Fest announced that this year’s edition has a date for its realization: June 10, starting at 11 am in Brasília time.

This year’s event will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, and promises to bring several new features for game fans – to get an idea, updates are expected on new projects from more than 30 digital entertainment companies, including Activision, Capcom, PlayStation , Square Enix, Sega and many others.

Although there is still no official detail in the statement, information (coming directly from the event’s presenter) runs on the network that it should last approximately two hours, in addition to bringing at least 12 revelations of games that did not show up anywhere previously.

If you're got #SummerGameFest questions fire away, will try to answer some in the @ replies! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

Those who want to check the news present in this year’s Summer Game Fest will be able to follow everything without any type of registration or payment directly on the official website of the event.

So, anxious to find out which are the more than 12 unpublished titles that will show up on the occasion? Do you have a hunch? Share all your opinions using the space below for comments.