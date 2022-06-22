Summer Game Fest 2022 was the biggest and will return next year

In the third issue of Jeff Cayley’s Summer Game Fest, many of the largest game franchises were announced at various developer showcases. Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase presented long-awaited games such as Starfield and Redfall, and Sony State of Play showcased iconic franchises such as Street Fighter 6 and Final Fantasy 16. Now, a recent update from Keighley revealed that Summer Game Fest 2022 was the most successful. showing that the event saw even more ahead.

As Jeff Cayley looks to take the reins in the absence of E3 for the second time in three years, many of the most iconic game developers have come together for Summer Game Fest 2022. In June, major presentations by Sony, Microsoft and Sega have already taken place. There are rumors about a potential Nintendo Direct broadcast, which will take place towards the end of the month. The E3 alternative has clearly been a huge success, as Jeff Cayley’s new report confirms that the 2022 live demo saw the largest number of viewers in the history of Summer Game Fest.

An infographic uploaded to Kayleigh’s Twitter on Wednesday afternoon showed that more than 27 million live streams were streamed on June 9 at Summer Game Fest 2022, an 8% increase over last year. The showcase boasted a peak simultaneous audience of more than 3.5 million viewers worldwide, while the show’s Twitter presence increased significantly compared to the 2021 event. The infographic also showed that more than 6,000 joint streamers participated live during the event.

The post ends with Kaylee confirming that Summer Game Fest will return for another year, and next year’s event is again scheduled for June. The Game Awards host previously revealed that Summer Game Fest will hold its first in-person event in 2023, and this event is apparently due to take place simultaneously with the planned return of E3 next summer. Cayley has yet to name a set presentation date for next year beyond the June 2023 window, as Summer Game Fest probably wants to avoid clashing with personal E3 celebrations.

Sony and Microsoft are just some of the many developers who have been presenting gaming juggernauts for a month as part of the Summer Game Fest celebration. Devolver Digital’s showcase featured many new trailers for indie games such as Cult of the Lamb and Skate Story, and Sega’s Sonic Central showcased the new gameplay of the long-awaited Sonic Frontiers. The 2022 event boasts a record number and high-profile announcements, Summer Game Fest has established itself as the main event in the gaming industry.