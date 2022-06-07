Summer Game Fest 2022: Jeff Cayley Says Fans shouldn’t Expect Too many “Megatons”

Curb your expectations, guys. That was the advice Jeff Cayley had to give fans ahead of Summer Game Fest 2022 on June 9. In a recent audio session on Twitter Spaces, the host explained that there will be some exciting discoveries at the launch event of Summer Game Fest, but mostly they will be about video games that have already been announced. He also urged fans not to expect too many high-profile announcements. That’s what Cayley told me.

Summer Game Fest 2022 starts with a presentation on June 9

The annual Summer Game Fest event, which has been held for the third year, includes several days of demonstrations of games from developers and publishers such as Xbox/Bethesda, Square Enix and others. To kick off the event, founder Jeff Cayley hosts a live intersectoral show on the first day with special announcements and game announcements. In addition, the show includes the annual presentation of indie games Day of the Devs.

Summer Game Fest 2022 begins with a live broadcast of Kayleigh on Thursday, June 9, at 14:00. ET. After that, Devolver Digital will hold a presentation “Countdown to marketing” at 18:00. ET. The event will continue on Friday at 13:00. ET with a game demonstration of Netflix Geeked Week, followed by Tribeca Games Spotlight follows at 15:00 ET.

On Sunday, June 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET, Xbox and Bethesda are teaming up for an annual review of future Xbox games. Then PC games will be in the spotlight at the PC Gaming Show at 15:30. Finally, Capcom shows up at 6 p.m. on Sunday to offer updates to previously announced games. Fans can visit this year’s Summer Game Fest website to learn more.

Jeff Cayley advised fans to “manage expectations” before the start of Summer Game Fest.

According to VGC, Cayley took to Twitter Spaces over the weekend to discuss the launch event of Summer Game Fest 2022. The presenter wanted to make sure that the expectations from the event were clear. Cayley admitted that there won’t be many “megaton shocks” as most of the major announcements will happen during other presentations.

“I would say that many of the games that we are going to show you will be [already] announced… the games will show you new content,” explained Cayley. “We have a couple of announcements of new games on the show and hopefully there will be a few surprises if everything stays in force. But it’s definitely a show that focuses primarily on announced things.”

Viewers may not see the announcements of new games at Summer Game Fest, but Cayley said the announcements will be exciting.

“So we’re doing good things for you, but definitely meeting your expectations for the megaton impacts you’re expecting. This is not The Game Awards,” he added. “We have a lot of good things to show you, but the buyer is wary of some crazy rumors that I see, in terms of things that people expect to announce.”

Jeff Cayley shared what fans can expect during the live broadcast.

I’ve been waiting all year to share these moments with you.

Here’s the trailer I edited to set us up for the #SummerGameFest season.

In addition to the fact that Cayley shared what he did not expect, he named several titles and guests who appeared at the launch event. The show will feature “the first gameplay demo” for The Callisto Protocol, “passing the first level” for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, news and footage for Gotham Knights, as well as footage from Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course.

In addition, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be a guest star. The actor recently joined Fortnite as a playable character called The Foundation. In general, the beginning of Summer Game Fest 2022 should last from one and a half to two hours.

“This week we will have something to share. Some other things we’re going to tease in the coming days, and then there will be a lot of things that we’ll save for the show,” Kayleigh added.

Stay tuned to the Showbiz Cheat Sheet to learn more about Summer Game Fest 2022.