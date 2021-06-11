Summer Game Fest 2021 (Netflix Geeked): Time

Summer Game Fest 2021: New information about The Witcher Season 2, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and more will be shown during the streaming. Only a few hours have passed since the broadcast of the Kickoff Live of the Summer Game Fest 2021, but the show must go on and Geoff Keighley knows a lot about that. The Game Awards journalist, host, and emcee announced a collaboration with Netflix to showcase some of the most anticipated projects. In this way, Geeked Week will have a very special panel this Friday, June 11, in which the second season of The Witcher will not be missing.

In addition to the new series and other projects based on the saga of the witcher, new features are expected from Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and the Cuphead animated series, among other interesting updates.

How to view the Netflix Geeked dashboard

As is usual in this type of event, viewers will be able to follow it live and direct on the official channels: YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook and TikTok. Below we offer you the schedules broken down by country so that you do not miss a single second of the broadcast.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00 am

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 10:00 a.m.

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 10:00 am

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours