Summer Game Fest 2021: Koch Media Will Have Its Own Event on June 11; Schedule and How To See It

Summer Game Fest 2021: The fair presented by Geoff Keighley unveils a new event: Koch Primetime Gaming Stream. We offer you all the schedules and how to see it online.The organization of the Summer Game Fest 2021 has confirmed the new member that will have its own event at the fair: it is Koch Media, the veteran publisher in charge of distributing Square Enix, Capcom and SEGA titles; among many other companies. The space, which goes by the name of Koch Primetime Gaming Stream, will take place on June 11 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST).

New Event Added – Friday, June 11, Noon PT / 3 PM ET. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/xPTrBNSdrO — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2021

Koch Primetime Gaming Stream: schedules and how to watch it online

The Koch Media event at the Summer Game Fest 2021 can be followed online through the Twitch channel of the organization of the fair. Next, the complete schedules.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 9:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): 8:00 p.m.

Argentina: 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.

Brazil: 4:00 p.m.

Chile: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 2:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.

Cuba: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

El Salvador: 1:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 1:00 p.m.

Honduras: 1:00 p.m.

Mexico: 2:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: 1:00 p.m.

Panama: 2:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.

Peru: 2:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: 3:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 3:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

United States (PT): 12:00 hours

Summer Game Fest 2021: confirmed participants

At the moment, we have evidence of more than 30 confirmed companies that will participate in the fair, which will open on June 10 at 20:00 (CEST) by the hand of Geoff Keighley. Among them, the presence of Xbox and Bethesda stands out, who will star in a joint conference. We leave you with all confirmed attendees.

2k Games

Activision

Amazon Games

Annapurna Interactive

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Blizzar Entertainment

Capcom

Return Digital

Dotemu

Electronic arts

Epic games

Finji

Frontier

Gearbox

Hi-Rez Studios

Innersloth

Koch Media

Mediatonic

myHoYo

PlayStation

Psyonix

Raw fury

Riot games

Saber Interactive

SEGA

Square enix

Steam

Tencent games

Tribeca Festival 2021

Ubisoft

Warner Bros

Wizards of the Coast

Xbox