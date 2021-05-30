Summer Game Fest 2021: Koch Media Will Have Its Own Event on June 11; Schedule and How To See It

Summer Game Fest 2021: The fair presented by Geoff Keighley unveils a new event: Koch Primetime Gaming Stream. We offer you all the schedules and how to see it online.The organization of the Summer Game Fest 2021 has confirmed the new member that will have its own event at the fair: it is Koch Media, the veteran publisher in charge of distributing Square Enix, Capcom and SEGA titles; among many other companies. The space, which goes by the name of Koch Primetime Gaming Stream, will take place on June 11 at 9:00 p.m. (CEST).
New Event Added – Friday, June 11, Noon PT / 3 PM ET. #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/xPTrBNSdrO
— Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) May 28, 2021
Koch Primetime Gaming Stream: schedules and how to watch it online
The Koch Media event at the Summer Game Fest 2021 can be followed online through the Twitch channel of the organization of the fair. Next, the complete schedules.
Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 9:00 p.m.
Spain (Canary Islands): 8:00 p.m.
Argentina: 4:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:00 p.m.
Brazil: 4:00 p.m.
Chile: 3:00 p.m.
Colombia: 2:00 p.m.
Costa Rica: 1:00 p.m.
Cuba: 3:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
El Salvador: 1:00 p.m.
United States (Washington D.C.): 3:00 p.m.
Guatemala: 1:00 p.m.
Honduras: 1:00 p.m.
Mexico: 2:00 p.m.
Nicaragua: 1:00 p.m.
Panama: 2:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:00 p.m.
Peru: 2:00 p.m.
Puerto Rico: 3:00 p.m.
Dominican Republic: 3:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
United States (PT): 12:00 hours
Summer Game Fest 2021: confirmed participants
At the moment, we have evidence of more than 30 confirmed companies that will participate in the fair, which will open on June 10 at 20:00 (CEST) by the hand of Geoff Keighley. Among them, the presence of Xbox and Bethesda stands out, who will star in a joint conference. We leave you with all confirmed attendees.
2k Games
Activision
Amazon Games
Annapurna Interactive
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Blizzar Entertainment
Capcom
Return Digital
Dotemu
Electronic arts
Epic games
Finji
Frontier
Gearbox
Hi-Rez Studios
Innersloth
Koch Media
Mediatonic
myHoYo
PlayStation
Psyonix
Raw fury
Riot games
Saber Interactive
SEGA
Square enix
Steam
Tencent games
Tribeca Festival 2021
Ubisoft
Warner Bros
Wizards of the Coast
Xbox