Summary Ubisoft Forward: Prince of Persia Remake

We review all the news from the second Ubisoft Forward of 2020: Prince of Persia, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic, Scott Pilgrim, El Rubius …

The second Ubisoft Forward of this fateful 2020 (whose streaming you can relive with us here) has surprised everyone and has made these last days of summer happy. The digital event of the French company has been full of news, surprises and returns, especially returns. On the one hand, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, announced more than a year and a half ago, has finally punched the table. The new IP of the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is now ready, it has been shown in an extensive gameplay and has confirmed that it will arrive this same Christmas. On the other, many of our favorite characters return: the Prince of Persia (with a remake questioned by its graphics), Scott Pilgrim (with the Complete Edition of his adaptation, a cult game) and even Sam Fisher, who will be the great protagonist of the new season of Rainbow Six Siege. And to top it off, we’ve had two announcements that no one expected: Riders Republic, an amazing 50-person sports MMO from the creators of Steep; and the star appearance of El Rubius in Watch Dogs Legion.



