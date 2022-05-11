Summary of “This is Us”: The “Big Three” hold a “family meeting” as Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s worsens after Miguel’s death

Emotions run high in the Pearson family when “This is Us” comes to an end. On Tuesday, May 10, the episode followed Kate (Chrissy Metz), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) as they planned the rest of Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) life.

The action takes place a week after the death of Miguel (John Huertas). The last part—aptly named “Family Meeting”—begins with Rebecca calling her late husband in the middle of the night. When Kate, Randall and Kevin go to comfort Mom, she doesn’t remember that Miguel is no more.

After a hard evening, the siblings decided to sit down and discuss the next steps to take care of their mom. However, their spouses—Philip (Chris Geer), Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge)—left them and their “Pearson process” alone for a day.

While Kevin and Randall argued about what was best for Rebecca, their spouses spent the day at the Pearson family cabin and theorized what was going on while they were away. Beth and Sophie, of course, were accurate in their impressions of Randall and Kevin’s heated conversation.

Kate, who ultimately had the last word on Rebecca’s care, remained silent while Randall and Kevin argued about the next steps. Randall wanted to move Rebecca to his house, and Kevin wanted to keep her in the house he built.

“I’ve been a pain in her ass all her life,” Kevin told his brother during their argument. “Building this house is the only good thing I’ve done. It was the only good thing. I will fulfill her wish even if it kills me.”

Every question “This is the last season for us” still needs to be answered

Throughout the episode, viewers were transported back to the early days of Kate, Randall and Kevin’s lives through flashback scenes that showed how much Rebecca had done for them as a child.

Back in the present, Rebecca’s home nurse announced that they were going for a walk. Instead, Kate decided to accompany her mother, while Kevin and Randall were clearly amazed by their mother’s appearance as her Alzheimer’s disease worsened.

“That’s not our mom, Kev,” Randall partially told his brother. “Our mother was a sorceress. She always knew exactly what each of us needed. I’m sure she meant well by sitting us down and sharing her wishes with us. But she couldn’t imagine what it would be like.”

After the walk, Kate put their mother to bed and called Toby (Chris Sullivan), who reminded his ex-wife that she was a “ballerina”. He added, “Your mom chose you for a reason.”

Before announcing her final decision, Kate forced her brothers to spend extra time with Rebecca. In the end, she decided to move her mom to Los Angeles with herself and Philip. However, Kevin came up with a plan at the last minute that changed everything.

He and Sophie decided to move out of Los Angeles to live with Rebecca. Already planning to move out of the big city, Madison (Catelyn Thompson) And Elijah (Adam Corson) decided to accompany them so Kevin could see his children.

“We have the opportunity to give Mom exactly what she wanted,” Kevin told Kate. “For her and for us.”

The episode ended with flashbacks and retrospective parallels of how Rebecca used to take care of the kids, but now they take care of her. In the last moments, an elderly Kevin calls Randall and tells him, “It won’t be for long now.”