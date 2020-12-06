Summary of the 2020 MAMA Awards results

Ended For Asia’s biggest music awards ceremony, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, or 2020 MAMA, took place on December 6 in Paju, South Korea. Under the concept ‘NEW-TOPIA’, which this year will be held as a UNTACT (no meet face to face) for safety amidst the COVID-19 epidemic situation, with Song Joong Ki will return. Served as the host for the operation again in 2 years.

At the event, there were many artists who attended the event, including BTS, TXT, MAMAMOO, TREASURE, DAY6, ATEEZ, GOT7, TWICE, NCT, CRAVITY, IZ * ONE, as well as actors in the South Korean film and television industry. Many people joined together, such as Byun Woo Suk, SNSD Choi Sooyoung, Go Bo Gyeol, Gong Myung, Hwang Inyop, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Kang Han. Na, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Da Hee, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Kyu Young, Park Seo Joon, Young Kyung Won, Yoo Yeon Suk

As for the results of this year’s 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards or 2020 MAMA, a number of artists took home the award. Especially for the era boy bands like BTS that made history. Mao won all four daesang awards for the second year, which marks the first time at the MAMA Awards, where the artist who won all daesang awards for two consecutive years, along with many other awards. Also became the first artist to break records Won the Daesang Award for Artist of the Year for five consecutive years from 2016-2020.

Summary of the 2020 MAMA Awards

Daesang Award

Daesang Artist of the Year Award: Artist of the Year: BTS

Daesang Song of the Year Award: BTS – Dynamite

Daesang Album of the Year Award Album of the Year: BTS – Map of the Soul: 7

Daesang Global Icon of the Year Award Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS

Other award

Best Male Artist: EXO’s Baekhyun

Best Female Artist: IU

Best Male Group: BTS

Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS – Dynamite

Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK – How You Like That

Best Dance Performance Solo: Hwasa – Maria

Best Vocal Performance Group: MAMAMOO – HIP

Best Vocal Performance Solo: IU – Blueming

Best Band Performance: DAY6 – Zombie

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico – Any song

Best OST: Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)

Best Collaboration: IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)

Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards: NCT, TREASURE, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK

Discovery Of The Year Award: ATEEZ

Best Of Next Award: CRAVITY

Best Stage: MONSTA X

Best Music Video: BTS – Dynamite

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Notable Achievement Artist Award: SEVENTEEN

Favorite Dance Performance Female Solo Award: Jessie – NUNU NANA

Favorite Dance Performance Male Solo Award: Taemin – Criminal

Favorite Dance Performance Group: TXT – Can Award for You See Me

Favorite Asian Artist Award: WayV

Favorite Female Group Award: IZ * ONE

Favorite Male Group Award: NCT

Global Favorite Performers Award: SEVENTEEN

The Most Popular Artist Award: TWICE

Inspired Achievement Award: BOA

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg

Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto

Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang

Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E Award

In addition, there are Thai artists who have won awards at the 2020 MAMA stage.

Best Asian Artist – Thailand Award: Inc. Waranthorn

Best New Asian Artist Thailand Award: MILLI



