Summary of the 2020 MAMA Awards results

Ended For Asia’s biggest music awards ceremony, the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards, or 2020 MAMA, took place on December 6 in Paju, South Korea. Under the concept ‘NEW-TOPIA’, which this year will be held as a UNTACT (no meet face to face) for safety amidst the COVID-19 epidemic situation, with Song Joong Ki will return. Served as the host for the operation again in 2 years.
At the event, there were many artists who attended the event, including BTS, TXT, MAMAMOO, TREASURE, DAY6, ATEEZ, GOT7, TWICE, NCT, CRAVITY, IZ * ONE, as well as actors in the South Korean film and television industry. Many people joined together, such as Byun Woo Suk, SNSD Choi Sooyoung, Go Bo Gyeol, Gong Myung, Hwang Inyop, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Kang Han. Na, Kim Ji Suk, Lee Da Hee, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sang Yeob, Lee Yoo Bi, Park Kyu Young, Park Seo Joon, Young Kyung Won, Yoo Yeon Suk
As for the results of this year’s 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards or 2020 MAMA, a number of artists took home the award. Especially for the era boy bands like BTS that made history. Mao won all four daesang awards for the second year, which marks the first time at the MAMA Awards, where the artist who won all daesang awards for two consecutive years, along with many other awards. Also became the first artist to break records Won the Daesang Award for Artist of the Year for five consecutive years from 2016-2020.
Summary of the 2020 MAMA Awards
Daesang Award
Daesang Artist of the Year Award: Artist of the Year: BTS
Daesang Song of the Year Award: BTS – Dynamite
Daesang Album of the Year Award Album of the Year: BTS – Map of the Soul: 7
Daesang Global Icon of the Year Award Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS
Other award
Best Male Artist: EXO’s Baekhyun
Best Female Artist: IU
Best Male Group: BTS
Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
Best Dance Performance Male Group: BTS – Dynamite
Best Dance Performance Female Group: BLACKPINK – How You Like That
Best Dance Performance Solo: Hwasa – Maria
Best Vocal Performance Group: MAMAMOO – HIP
Best Vocal Performance Solo: IU – Blueming
Best Band Performance: DAY6 – Zombie
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico – Any song
Best OST: Gaho – Start (Itaewon Class)
Best Collaboration: IU – eight (Prod. & Feat. Suga)
Worldwide Fans’ Choice Top 10 Awards: NCT, TREASURE, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TWICE, BTS, BLACKPINK
Discovery Of The Year Award: ATEEZ
Best Of Next Award: CRAVITY
Best Stage: MONSTA X
Best Music Video: BTS – Dynamite
Best New Asian Artist: JO1
Notable Achievement Artist Award: SEVENTEEN
Favorite Dance Performance Female Solo Award: Jessie – NUNU NANA
Favorite Dance Performance Male Solo Award: Taemin – Criminal
Favorite Dance Performance Group: TXT – Can Award for You See Me
Favorite Asian Artist Award: WayV
Favorite Female Group Award: IZ * ONE
Favorite Male Group Award: NCT
Global Favorite Performers Award: SEVENTEEN
The Most Popular Artist Award: TWICE
Inspired Achievement Award: BOA
Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk
Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg
Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto
Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang
Best Art Director of the Year: MU: E Award
In addition, there are Thai artists who have won awards at the 2020 MAMA stage.
Best Asian Artist – Thailand Award: Inc. Waranthorn
Best New Asian Artist Thailand Award: MILLI