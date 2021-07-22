Summary EA Play Live 2021; new Dead Space, Battlefield 2042,

EA Play Live 2021: Rewatch the EA Play Live 2021 conference, where we’ve seen the new Dead Space, what’s new in FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Grid: Legends, and more.

All EA Play Live 2021 announcements

– Dead Space: Isaac Clarke is back! The license will come soon to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC We know that the study in charge will be EA Motive, who have already done the same with Star Wars: Squadrons. It will use the Frostbite graphics engine.

– Battlefield 2042: Portal; will incorporate a second experience dedicated to bringing back previous experiences. It will remaster content from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. It will have a powerful editor.

– GRID Legends: Codemasters announces its new video game: GRID Legends. The saga will return to urban racing, this time with a strong narrative component. It will do so with the interpretation of real actors in the reboot style of Need for Speed ​​(2015). It will arrive in 2022.

– Apex Legends Season 10: it will show its first gameplay trailer on July 26, 2021. This new content framework is led by the relentless assassin Seer. More details next week.

– Lost in Random: The Dark Fantasy Adventure under the EA Originals label confirms its release on September 10th.

– Knockout City: on July 27 Knockout City dresses up: season 2 is coming. A true tribute to American cinema awaits us on stages of all kinds. Come and see.