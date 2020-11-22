Summarize Things to Hide in Plain Sight

“Those Things Hidden in Plain Eye” featured Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) clashing with newly promoted Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), while Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) again contradicted the law.

If you missed any of this week’s episodes or just want a refresher on the events we’re about to discuss, you can catch up on our Chicago Med recap. Below are our takeaways from this week’s episode:

Will spent most of this Chicago Med hour acting like a kid for not getting the job as head of the Emergency Department, so he starts thinking about becoming a department head maybe 20 minutes before Choi gets promoted, and without Yet do you act like this is a gross injustice?

It would be one thing for Choi’s promotion to prompt Will to start thinking about his future and to be frustrated when Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) told him that he wasn’t even being considered for a ladder promotion. But he overreacted to something that recently crossed his mind.

This episode saw April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) question another doctor, to the point where the man declared that he would no longer work with her. That particular doctor deserved it, but April seems to have become more and more outspoken in recent seasons and has more strongly resisted the doctors she works with. As Choi pointed out, she can’t keep doing this.

For the second episode in a row, Chicago Med has wanted to talk about racism. This time it was more prominent, with Natalie receiving a verbal slap on the wrist for the same reason an African American woman was allegedly arrested. But just like last week, what did the issue of race add to the plot at hand?

Anyway, the whole plot felt a bit shaky. Goodwin calling a deputy state attorney? (Besides how strange it felt for her to speak ill of the court system when S. Epatha Merkerson played a cop on Law & Order for so many years.)

The hospital lawyer refers to Natalie as “murderer” in a joke that was not serious. It is funny? This story could have been much stronger if it had been more simplified and some of its dramatic tangents had been left out.



