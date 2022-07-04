Sumeru may become the largest Genshin Impact Region

Recent Genshin Impact leaks show that the Dendro Sumeru nation may be the largest Genshin Impact region, surpassing the current leader, the Geo of Liyue nation. Liue can be explored in Genshin Impact since the game’s release in September 2020. Almost two years later, the addition of Sumeru should not only surpass Liue, but the map leaks from the beta testing of Genshin Impact 3.0 suggest that it could be as big as the countries of Mondstadt and Liue combined. If true, the ever-expanding Genshin Impact map could get one of the biggest updates ever when the Dendro region is released this summer.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for the arrival of Sumeru, the Dendro region in Teivat, for a long time. Currently, there are no game characters tuned to the Dendro element in the game. The first Dendro playable characters are expected to appear alongside Sumeru in the Genshin Impact 3.0 update. Recent leaks from the Genshin Impact 3.0 beta have revealed the identity of at least two future Dendro-owning characters, one 4-star and one 5-star, who are expected to be the first banner character of the 3.0 update.

An authoritative Genshin Impact BLANK insider shared an image of an existing Genshin Impact map with highlighted areas representing new research areas introduced in version 3.0. The region south of the Abyss is expected to be a Twilight, lush, rainforest-filled region inhabited by unknown enemies of the Dendro. Rumor has it that on the first visit to Sumeru, the Traveler will be accompanied by the character Sumeru from Genshin Impact, who will help the Traveler navigate through the new region.

Leaked information about the beta testing of Genshin Impact 3.0 The size of the Sumeru card

The map shared by BLANK also shows the second highlighted region in the northeastern corner of Teivat, but it is unknown whether it will also be part of Sumeru. Some Genshin Impact players reacted to the leak by pointing out that this region was previously considered the location of the Haar Islands, now known as the Golden Apple Archipelago. The Golden Apple Archipelago is a set of islands presented in a limited—time event in version 1.6. During the event, King Dodo invited Klee to the islands, accompanied by many other Genshin Impact game characters. Since the event is limited in time, the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact remains unavailable, however, it looks like this may change in version 3.0.

If recent leaks are correct, Sumeru will overtake Liue as the largest study region in Teiwat. This may change again in the future, with the arrival of the remaining regions of Teivat, Snezhnaya, Natlan and Fontaine, the nations of Cryo, Pyro and Hydro, respectively. The Genshin Impact map continues to grow, adding many new nations and minor regions in updates after its release. Genshin Impact 3.0 update will undoubtedly be huge, it will bring with it a lot of content, including Twilight, the first Dendro game characters and, possibly, the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago version 1.6 as a permanent research area.

