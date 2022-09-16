Suikoden 1 and 2: Konami’s Cult classic Role-playing games are being Recycled

Suikoden 1 and 2, Konami’s favorite role-playing games, will return as HD remasters for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Switch in 2023.

Two games announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be part of a single collection called Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars. The collection is definitely somewhere between a remaster and a remake, with substantial appearance improvements included with new character drawings and game improvements such as automatic battles and more.

You can watch the exclusive clip of the battle with the boss Non-Lord from the remaster of Suikoden 2 below:

According to Konami, these are the main changes in the collection:

Suikoden Remaster Collection Improvements

Graphical improvements

Pixel sprites and environment graphics are complemented with new screen effects, including animation of lighting, clouds and shadows. Flickering flames, smoldering smoke, the movement of leaves and insects — all this creates a lively gaming atmosphere! Effects and directions have been redesigned, bringing memorable scenes back to life in more beautiful ways!

New character drawings

All character portraits have been updated in HD. Junko Cavanaugh, who designed the characters for the original version of Suikoden released in 1995, recently redrawn all the character portraits for Suikoden I HD Remaster: Gate Rune Wars.

Sound improvements

Field sound — added a large number of environmental sounds that were absent in the original version, such as the sound of running water in the river, wind, insects and running footsteps. You can enjoy an exciting experience like never before! Battle Sound – All sound effects are now in HD. In addition to the impact of 3D effects, realistic sound significantly increases the dynamism of battles!

Game System Improvements

Many new features have been added, such as dialogue log, autoboy, double speed fights, etc.

Originally released on PlayStation, Suikoden is a series of role-playing games, best known for including over 100 playable characters in its core games, as well as stylized 2D art, animation, and aspects of fortress construction. In our review of the original game, we called it “undoubtedly one of the best role-playing games ever created.” We even like Suikoden 2 from 1998 more, when we once called it the best game you’ve never played.

Since then, key members of the Suikoden team have unveiled a spiritual successor to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, which has become a huge hit on Kickstarter and is due out next year.

