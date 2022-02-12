Suicide Squad: Will Smith Still Wants To See Ayer’s Version

Suicide Squad: Seven years after the controversial release of Suicide Squad in theaters, Will Smith continues to say that he would like to see the original cut by David Ayer.

During the event for the launch of Bel-Air, a series that will retell the story of The Nutshell, Smith commented that much of what Ayer filmed did not make it into the movie version of Suicide Squad.

“There’s a lot that was left out in Suicide Squad.” “I like that. I would love to see the [David Ayer] movie. I love this world. I love what was created in both versions.”

The existence of a “director’s cut” has been discussed for years and Ayer claimed that editor Lee Smith finished a different version of the film for him. However, according to film executive Charles Roven, Ayer’s version of Suicide Squad was very similar to the version released by the studio.

“The interesting thing was, when we tested Ayer’s version — to be honest, I can’t sit here and remember how we got to this edited version, who was editing this edited version — but it wasn’t Lee [Smith]. The studio version also had different editors. We tested both versions and the result was the same with both.

“Because they had a very similar result,” Roven continued, “David and I and other producers at the studio sat in a room and tried to think of what would be the best of both versions. Obviously, the movie made a very good change. The audience liked it enough that we wanted to make a sequel. But it definitely wasn’t David’s exact vision, and it definitely wasn’t the studio’s exact vision.”

Suicide Squad opened in theaters in 2016.