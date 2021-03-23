Suicide Squad: Warner CEO says he won’t have Ayer Cut

WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff said that DC will no longer develop any other director cuts after the Justice League Snyder Cut is launched. This includes a request from fans to release David Ayer’s view of the Suicide Squad, also called Ayer Cut.

Ayer Cut

After the success of the Snyder Cut campaign, many fans began asking for Warner to release the original Suicide Squad cut, directed by David Ayer.

The director says that the negative reviews of Batman Vs Superman and the success of Deadpool made the studio “get involved” in the re-recordings and in the final cut of the production. Ayer even tweeted that his touching drama was turned into a comedy. It is worth mentioning that the version that hit theaters did not please either the fans or the specialized critics.

Jared Leto, who plays the Joker in the feature, does not hide his support for the film’s release in the director’s original vision. Apparently the character would have a bigger role in Ayer Cut, including a scene in which he and his team lead an assault at Arkham Asylum.

Suicide Squad 2

In addition to stating that it will not release Ayer Cut, Warner has also confirmed a new Suicide Squad with James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) as director and screenwriter.

The recordings of the new film are already complete and according to Gunn, he had full creative control of the project. The director states that the studio offered some tips, but it was his choice whether he wanted to follow them or not.

Suicide Squad 2 opens in theaters on August 5, 2021