Suicide Squad: Unseen Harley Quinn Suit and Joker Scene Revealed

Suicide Squad: The famous Yesterday Cut of Suicide Squad continues to reveal new audiovisual material of two of its protagonists, such as Harley Quinn and Joker. After the premiere of the desired Snyder Cut of Justice League on HBO Max last year, many fans are asking for the release of the so-called Yesterday Cut of Suicide Squad, the director’s version of the original installment of Suicide Squad that never saw the light. And despite Warner Bros.’s refusal to greenlight the project, images and video clips of never-before-seen footage of this director’s cut continue to surface. This is the case of a new photograph of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn with a costume that never came to light and a short video clip of the same character with Jared Leto’s Joker.

New material from the Yesterday Cut of Suicide Squad

This is how the Comic Book Movie media picks it up, which has echoed a post on Instagram by Owen Thornton, costume supervisor for the film. And thanks to this unpublished photo we can see a never-before-seen look of Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

“Harley Quinn, played by the inimitable Margot Robbie. She wore her wedding dress during the shots filmed in Los Angeles. It was fun dusting it off with the traditional red and blue colors. Of course, Suicide Squad has a lot of secrets hidden in David Ayer’s cut. This is just one of them,” writes the film’s wardrobe supervisor.

Of course, the moment to which this image belongs is unknown, although it could well be from the wedding between Harley Quinn and the Joker. And speaking of the Clown Prince of Crime, a small video clip of Jared Leto’s Joker belonging to the Ayer Cut has also appeared and in which we see the character arguing with Harley Quinn herself in what looks like a scene where the Joker has saved his beloved.