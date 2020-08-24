Suicide Squad: to be linked to Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy

Rocksteady confirms that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be part of the same universe as the Arkham trilogy. We will see how their stories continue.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC will be part of the Batman: Arkham universe. In the words of Sefton Hill, creative director at Rocksteady, it will be “a continuation of the Arkhamverse” that began in Batman: Arkham Asylum and extended to Batman: Arkham Knight.

According to Hill narrates to the IGN portal, in Suicide Squad we will see how some plot threads and elements already seen in the trilogy will continue during the game. Quite the opposite of Gotham Knights, which will be an unpublished story based on the Batman universe.

Cooperative for the next generation

Revealed during the DC Fandome, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will allow us to control the squad made up of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark. Little data is known at this time, except that its cooperative approach will allow four users to play at the same time. If you prefer to do it alone, the rest of the group will be handled by artificial intelligence; you can jump between the different heroes at any time.

It will take us a couple of years to visit the Metropolis from Rocksteady’s perspective. 2022 is the framework chosen for its market launch. Naturally, targeting two years ahead makes it a game focused exclusively on next-gen consoles and PCs. You can see his first trailer at the head of this news.

However, the DC factory will launch a new video game over the next year. Warner Bros Montreal’s new work, Gotham Knights, is scheduled to land in 2021 via current and next-generation consoles. In this link you can read all the data discovered so far by its developers. And it is that yes, the return of the license will do it without the bat. This new Gotham has four vigilantes who were under the tutelage of Bruce.



