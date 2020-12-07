Suicide Squad Scene That Almost Made John Cena’s Shot

DCEU: John Cena reveals Suicide Squad scene that left him truly disturbed

Suicide Squad star John Cena urges audiences to “remember the patties” after he nearly vomited during director James Gunn’s 1970s-style war movie.

In his DCEU debut, John Cena plays extreme pacifist Christopher Smith, a master of arms who kills to keep the peace in the Suicide Squad sequel.

The armed super soldier, described by James Gunn as “the world’s biggest jerk,” knocks out the patties during a rooftop food scene, but after more than two dozen, the WWE champion says he stopped a bit before having to run to the bathroom.

“There was a day when we filmed on a rooftop, where we were all eating. I had to eat an empanada. I took it upon myself to try to eat the entire empanada in one perfect shot, thinking it would look great, but it was also a tricky shot for James. 31 empanadas later, Jesus, we got it right. ”

When James Gunn asked if the scene caused John Cena to throw up, he said: “I think 32 would have been for the best, but I was able to relax and unbutton. But then people will see the movie and no one is going to care, so please: Remember the empanadas! ”

What to expect from Suicide Squad 2?

Even if you can handle the “blood splattered” Suicide Squad, a term used by Gunn to describe his “crazy” superhero movie that is similar to a crude ’70s war movie, Cena has a recommendation for audiences:

“It’s pretty graphic. Suicide Squad will make you shit in your pants, so bring a change of pants because you’re not ready.”

Cena reunites with Gunn on Peacemaker, the spinoff series now in development for a streaming release on HBO Max, scheduled to begin production in early 2021.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into the problems of today’s world through the lens of this superhero / supervillain / and the world’s biggest idiot. I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC cinematic universe to life. full breadth of a series “.

The eight-episode action-adventure comedy series exploring Peacemaker’s origins was written by Gunn, who is also directing the premiere episode of the spin-off, which you can find out more about in The Truth News.

Also starring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian, Steve Agee, Daniel Melchoir, Flula Borg, Mayling Ng, Alice Braga, Sean Gunn, Peter Capaldi and Taika Waititi, The Suicide Squad debuts on HBO Max and in theaters August 6, 2021.



