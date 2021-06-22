Suicide Squad: New Trailer Available As Ad On YouTube

Suicide Squad: Warner Bros. released a new trailer for The Suicide Squad, however, in a very unusual way. The preview only appears as an advertisement in other YouTube videos. Until the publication of this article, the studio had not officially released the trailer on any of its channels on the platform, nor on other social networks. However, the trailer ended up being released in a “secret” way.

Check out:

According to the reports of those who managed to attend the preview, it begins with images of the Sanguinário (Idris Elba) serving his prison sentence and refusing to join the Suicide Squad. He is then seen having a brief conversation with his daughter, who tells him that her trial date is approaching and that, according to Waller (Viola Davis), he can help her, but that only makes the Bloodthirsty threaten Waller with a pen around his neck, until she convinces him to join the band of villains. The trailer then proceeds to present the team on screen as they appear one by one.

Next, Waller explains that each member was selected for their unique abilities. On the way to the mission, the group appears interacting, with Blackguard (Pete Davidson) being quickly convinced that the Weasel (Sean Gunn) is a werewolf, nearly aborting the mission out of fear and also with Harlequin (Margot Robbie) apologizing for arriving delayed for going to do “number 2”.

The trailer continues with Waller explaining that the mission is “to destroy all traces of something known only as Project Starfish”, referring to the movie’s villain, Starro. The Thinker (Peter Capaldi) also appears when warning that the mission is suicide. The trailer ends with some fast and intense action shots, including an animated Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) exclaiming, “I’m a superhero!”