Suicide Squad: New trailer and new images from the movie

A new trailer for The Suicide Squad was revealed last Wednesday (31). The video has some unpublished scenes from the film, which better show the powers of the Polka Dot Man and the TDK. Check out the preview.

The new video begins with a speech by The Thinker, played by Peter Capaldi. Among the new scenes, it is also possible to see some more details of Doninha (Sean Gunn) and Sol Soria (Alice Braga). The video was shown in US theaters during the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong.

The film features Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) and Harlequin (Margot Robbie), who return from the first film. Complete the cast Sanguinário (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Mouse-Hunt (Daniela Melchior), The Thinker (Peter Capaldi), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Man of the Polka Dots (David Dastmalchian), Wise (Michael Rooker ), Blackguard (Peter Davidson) and Dart (Flula Borg).

With a script and direction by James Gunn (from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise), The Suicide Squad is set to open in theaters and HBO Max on August 5.