Suicide Squad: learn all about the DC movie

One of the most anticipated films of 2021, Suicide Squad 2, has already been finished without any creative interference from Warner, according to director James Gunn, and will give the franchise a new lease of life, even if not even the director of the feature film can define exactly whether the release will work as a series reboot or a Suicide Squad sequence, commanded by David Ayer.

“Um, it’s a thing of its own. It doesn’t contradict the first one, I don’t think. It may [be a continuation] in some small ways … I don’t know …”, said the executive. Anyway, check out everything that has already been released about the premiere of the film and the DC franchise.

To begin with, the return of Harlequin (Margot Robbie) and Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) was confirmed in September 2019, as well as that of Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). However, the list didn’t stop there, since in August 2020 we were presented with more names (see at the end of the article).

It is also expected that Taika Waititi will give a voice to the King Shark and, according to Gunn, Sylvester Stallone will also have a role, but he did not detail the size of his participation or which character he will play. “Working with this incredible director on this amazing project has made this an impressive year. I am a very lucky man to be surrounded by such talent,” celebrated the actor.

In fact, Dogwelder is out, as Gunn said he would not like to see the cinematic representation of someone who welds dogs on people’s faces. We agree that this would be really macabre.