The new Suicide Squad game from the creators of the Batman Arkham saga will be presented at the DC FanDome, where it already has a release date and time.

We knew that Rocksteady Studios was working on a new Suicide Squad game and that its debut was going to take place during the DC FanDome on August 22, but now we also know its official name and the exact time it will be shown. The event’s program refers to him as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and reserves a space for him at 20:00 pm ET (02:00 am in Spain, where it will already be August 23). It will be then when we finally know all the details of the new from the creators of the Batman: Arkham Asylum saga. The developer, with an impeccable reputation, has been working on this project for more than four years, and its latest releases date back to 2016 (Batman: Arkham VR) and 2015 (Batman: Arkham Knight).

What characters will there be in the game?

The name coincides with a domain registered by Warner Bros. Interactive a few months ago, and explains the first promotional image of the game, in which Superman was already seen with a peephole pointed at his head. This confrontation between Suicide Squad and The Justice League had its own comic a few years ago, drawn by Jason Fabok (a veteran voice in Justice League) and scripted by Joshua Williamson (regular writer of the Flash series). Within its pages were such iconic villains as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Killer Croc, Katana, Rick Flagg and Captain Boomerang; who faced each other with the great heroes of the DC universe, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman and Green Lantern. Will we see them all in action? What will the focus be? What kind of game has Rocksteady been preparing?

To resolve these doubts, we will have to wait until August 22, during the DC FanDome, a special broadcast by DC and Warner Bros. that will last 24 hours and will host all the news for the DC Universe that both companies are preparing (whether they are comics, movies, series or video games, as is the case at hand). A few days ago we gave some reasons not to miss it, but with Rocksteady involved, do you really need more?



