Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Will Have News on DC Fandome

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was announced by Rocksteady Games some time ago and it certainly attracted the attention of a part of the players. If you are in this group, next month promises news regarding the game.

In a trailer released some time ago to announce the news present at the DC Fandome that will be held in October, it was possible to see a brief appearance of the game among the company’s properties that will be highlighted on the occasion. This raised some suspicions, which were confirmed this Friday (24) by the company – that is, the title will really have a place in the celebration scheduled for the next 16th.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released sometime in 2022 in PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.